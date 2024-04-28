Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,083,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 460,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $104,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Ventas Trading Up 1.5 %

VTR traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. 1,899,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

