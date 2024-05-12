Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 854.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGIEY opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $547.31 million during the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 36.20%.

Engie Brasil Energia Cuts Dividend

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Engie Brasil Energia’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.