Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 854.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGIEY opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $547.31 million during the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 36.20%.
Engie Brasil Energia Cuts Dividend
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.
