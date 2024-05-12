Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RPD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RPD opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Rapid7 by 41.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 31.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

