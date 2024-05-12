Matson (NYSE:MATX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MATX opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.95. Matson has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $122.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,864 shares of company stock valued at $539,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Matson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Matson by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Matson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

