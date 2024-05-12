Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.250 EPS.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.7 %

Tapestry stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

