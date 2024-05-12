Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.250 EPS.
Tapestry Stock Down 0.7 %
Tapestry stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.
Tapestry Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.
