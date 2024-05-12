Robert W. Baird Lowers Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Price Target to $21.00

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.73% from the stock’s current price.
Savers Value Village Trading Down 20.3 %
Shares of Savers Value Village stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village
Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,405,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.
Savers Value Village Company Profile
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
