Robert W. Baird Lowers Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Price Target to $21.00

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.73% from the stock’s current price.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 20.3 %

Shares of Savers Value Village stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $50,301.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,301.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,855 shares of company stock worth $1,238,650.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,405,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.