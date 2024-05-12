S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Price Performance
NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
See Also
