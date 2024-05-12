S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed makes up 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

