Bank of America Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DV. KeyCorp cut DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.05.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.