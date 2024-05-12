Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given New $71.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HALO. TD Cowen began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.