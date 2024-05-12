DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.67.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $127.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.74. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in DexCom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

