Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Drax Group Price Performance

Drax Group stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.