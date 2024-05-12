Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.62.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $179.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.12. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.1 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,685,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,536 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $109,099,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,536,000 after buying an additional 689,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,235,000 after acquiring an additional 636,281 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

