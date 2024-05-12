Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Up 707.4% in April

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, an increase of 707.4% from the April 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 189,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 7.42% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 0.8 %

BNTC stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

