Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Post by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Post by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Post Stock Up 1.1 %

POST stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,097 shares of company stock worth $952,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

