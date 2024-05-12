Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter.

Vapotherm Stock Performance

Shares of VAPO opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $7.44.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers High Velocity Therapy systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, and Precision Flow Classic which delivers non-invasive ventilatory support to patients by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.