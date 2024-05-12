NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.28.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.76% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
