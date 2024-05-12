NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.76% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

