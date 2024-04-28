Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.11

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and traded as low as $17.95. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 1,867 shares.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

