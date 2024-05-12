LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 2,721,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,267. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 523,694 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 163,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 230,564 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

