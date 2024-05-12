Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-4% to ~$1.37-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. 3,883,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,684. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

