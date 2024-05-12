BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.2 %

LEO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,752. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

