Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $236,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

OBDC stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.88. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

