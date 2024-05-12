Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.58.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 2,721,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,267. The company has a market cap of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

In related news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

