Versor Investments LP Purchases 17,400 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Teekay worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the third quarter worth $187,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Teekay by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 191.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 177,930 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 49.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 106,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 35,328 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TK opened at $8.79 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $799.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 102.39%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

