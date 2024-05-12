Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.140-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.5 million-$931.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.2 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.14-$2.16 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,453. Alarm.com has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at $95,153,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $62,050.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

