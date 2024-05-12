Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after buying an additional 395,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 1.7% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 19.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 641,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 105,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 18.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Down 3.0 %

Five Below stock opened at $139.20 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.16 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

