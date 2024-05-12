Stifel Nicolaus Cuts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $25.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,673. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 118,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,151,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,992,603.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 417,201 shares of company stock worth $8,796,912. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 31.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

