Mizuho Trims Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price to $6.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
LESL has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.26.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
