Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 412 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $170.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.45 and a 200-day moving average of $160.98.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

