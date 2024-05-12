Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.25% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EVMT opened at $17.90 on Friday. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

