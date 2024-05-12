Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,022 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.12. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.