Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,941,000 after acquiring an additional 398,517 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,901 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,122,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 438,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,248,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $98.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.41. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

