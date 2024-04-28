Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

