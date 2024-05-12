Versor Investments LP Makes New $566,000 Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $106.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

