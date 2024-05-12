4,116 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

ENPH stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

