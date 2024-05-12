Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Announces Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24, Zacks reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Hookipa Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 623,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,148. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

