Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

XBI opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

