WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Trading Down 6%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) traded down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. 23,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 68,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

WildBrain Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

