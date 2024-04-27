O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Up 3.8%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 12,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

O3 Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.