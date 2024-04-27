Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.22% of First American Financial worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,994,000 after buying an additional 473,961 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in First American Financial by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,216,000 after purchasing an additional 387,848 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $9,061,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First American Financial by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 139,532 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,615,000 after purchasing an additional 133,807 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 101.44%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

