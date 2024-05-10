M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director Sells $1,963,920.00 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $152.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $152.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

