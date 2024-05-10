The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $3,320,820.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $3,320,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,705,774.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in St. Joe by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

