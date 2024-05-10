Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pro-Dex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PDEX Free Report ) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Pro-Dex worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

