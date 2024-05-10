Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Pro-Dex Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
