Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Joint Stock Performance

Joint stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $246.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Joint has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $16.68.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Joint will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 345.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Joint by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Joint by 43.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Joint by 69.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

