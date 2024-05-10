Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,635,520.36 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.34, for a total value of $2,635,520.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,741,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,597,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $299.16 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.14.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Morningstar by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,055,000 after purchasing an additional 380,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $81,798,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $85,814,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 3,164.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 125,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,266,000 after acquiring an additional 117,514 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MORN. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MORN

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.