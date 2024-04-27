Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 979,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,038,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.41% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. abrdn plc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,749.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 919,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 869,631 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 766,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 236,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,183,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 196,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 169,708 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.