Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 979,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,038,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.41% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. abrdn plc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,749.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 919,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 869,631 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 766,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 236,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,183,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 196,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 169,708 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
