Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.49% of Amedisys worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Amedisys by 239.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after acquiring an additional 807,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 269.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,426,000 after acquiring an additional 620,386 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 46.6% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,033,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after buying an additional 328,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $26,671,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 407.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 314,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,358,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.7 %

Amedisys stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

