Lincoln National Corp Purchases 274 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $102.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.