Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) EVP Daniel A. Hudson Sells 20,000 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tidewater Price Performance

Tidewater stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $111.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Tidewater announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

