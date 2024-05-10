AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer James Harbilas Sells 100,000 Shares

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total value of C$3,045,000.00.

James Harbilas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$796,050.00.

AltaGas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$30.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.26. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$22.57 and a 52 week high of C$30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64. The company has a market cap of C$8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$4.11 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1549815 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALA. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

