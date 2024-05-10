GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 62,000 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 62,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $2,403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,888,566.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,769,240.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,489,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $1,402,280.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,579,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $1,607,760.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,583,120.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $511,789.70.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,432,640.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $32,230.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GCT stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.99. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

